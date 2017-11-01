The family of Jayesh Prajapati, the Toronto gas attendant killed in a gas and dash theft, described five years of suffering in their victim impact statements during a sentencing hearing Wednesday.

"I have no happiness within," said the victim's widow Vaishali Prajapati, whose statement was read to the court by a Crown attorney. "I am an empty shell of a person."

In September 2012, her husband attempted to stop a gas theft of $112.85 while working at a Shell station in Toronto's Briar Hill area. Prajapati rushed to block the path of an SUV fleeing the scene, which struck and dragged him for almost 80 metres.

The man behind the wheel, Max Tutiven, was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury in October. He had pleaded not guilty and said during the trial that he thought he had struck a pylon and not a person.

On Wednesday, Tutiven sat just a few metres from the family of the man he killed as they described the full extent of their devastation for the first time.

Jayesh Prajapati was remembered as a 'loving, caring father' by his son.

"Physically, something changed in me dramatically," said Vaishali Prajapati about the night of her husband's death. "I cried days and nights; sadness does not capture the magnitude of how I felt."

Her son Rishabh, 16, told the court about his memories of his father, who would wake up early in the morning to be with him even after late-night shifts at the gas station.

"He was such a loving, caring father," the teen told the court, adding that his father was now "better off in heaven than in this deceitful world."

Turning his attention to Tutiven, Prajapati's brother-in-law Kaushik Dalawdi said his family was broken because of the "senseless act of the offender" and urged the judge to issue the maximum sentence possible — which would be life without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

New details about driver's criminal record

The court also heard details about Tutiven's history and criminal record that were not included in the trial.

During submissions, the Crown revealed that Tutiven had 69 convictions prior to Prajapati's death, including two instances of failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

It was also revealed that Tutiven was serving a lifetime ban from driving that started in 2008, four years before the incident.

Max Edwin Tutiven was found guilty of second-degree murder and faces a sentence of life in prison. (Toronto Police Service)

Crown attorney Joseph Callaghan called Tutiven, 44, a "career criminal" with little chance of rehabilitation. Prosecutors are requesting a life sentence with no chance of parole for 17 years.

Tutiven's lawyer Edward Sapiano countered with a request for a life sentence with parole after 12 years, citing Tutiven's career of "petty crime" and the fact that he did not intend to commit a violent crime during the gas theft.

The judge overseeing the case is expected to make a final ruling on Nov. 8.