The five-month search for 20-year-old Emmanuel Boachie has ended following the discovery of the missing Brampton man's body, say relatives.



Family members told CBC Toronto they have confirmed Boachie's death from an autopsy report.

Peel paramedics say they pulled a body from Professor's Lake on May 11 but are still awaiting more test results before they confirm any details.

Foul play is not suspected, according to police, but officers say they will continue to investigate the incident.

Boachie was last seen on Dec. 7 of last year at his workplace in a Brampton warehouse.

In a post on Facebook, Sherry Crawley, Boachie's foster mother, thanked everyone who helped in trying to find him.

The family says it plans to honour him with a service in the near future.

