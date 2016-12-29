The family of a 10-year-old Canadian who died after becoming ill on a transatlantic flight has launched an online campaign to raise funds to return her body home to Toronto.

Condolences and donations came pouring in immediately for the girl identified only as Madra on the GoFundMe page launched two days ago by one of her three older sisters.

Within a day, it reached its goal of $15,000, and the current total is more than $24,000.

"Madra was the light of our lives, she brought joy and happiness to our household and we will never be the same without her," reads the GoFundMe page.

The Air Canada flight had been bound for London, but was diverted to Shannon, Ireland, after the girl suffered a medical issue.

On Sunday, the Irish authorities ordered an autopsy be performed on the girl, The Canadian Press reported.

Sisters en route to Nigeria

There has been no public report on the cause of the girl's death, but the family said Madra had sickle cell anemia, according to a statement on the fundraising page that has since been removed.

Sickle cell anemia is a severe, inherited blood disorder most common among people of African descent, in which red blood cells change into a crescent shape that can disrupt blood flow, preventing oxygen from reaching nearby tissues.

High altitudes and lengthy air travel can pose problems for people with the potentially deadly disorder.

The four sisters had been en route to Nigeria to celebrate Christmas with extended family there, according to a statement on the GoFundMe page. The girl's mother had flown ahead, the statement read.

A spokeswoman with Global Affairs Canada confirmed that consular officials have contacted the girl's family.

The family did not provide further comment to CBC Toronto.