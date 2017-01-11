A family escaped to safety last night after a four-alarm fire completely destroyed a mansion in one of Toronto's wealthiest neighbourhoods.

The fire started in the Bridle Path area before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Flames shooting through the roof of the home on Park Lane Circle spread quickly, fanned by high winds.

"Fortunately, the family all made it out... they managed to escape the home safely," said interim fire chief Matthew Pegg.

Fire crews on scene had to leave the building and fight the fire in defensive mode due to safety concerns.

Firefighters told CBC Toronto that they were, at one point, pumping over 10,000 litres of water every minute through the roof of the home from two trucks and many smaller hoses working at ground level.

The street has been home to media baron Conrad Black and one of the properties is reportedly the future site of a mega-mansion being built by Toronto rapper Drake.

The average asking price for homes in the neighbourhood is more than $7 million.