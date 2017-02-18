It's the Family Day long weekend, and this year, the actual holiday will be a relatively warm day. It's going to be great weather to go outside.

Environment Canada says the forecast calls for a high 3 C, which is above seasonal temperatures for this time of year.

And before Toronto residents venture outside, here's what's open and closed on Monday.

What's closed

Municipal buildings, malls and banks

All provincial government offices will be closed.

All municipal buildings will be closed, including libraries, city buildings and schools.

For information about garbage collection, click here.

Certain malls are closed, including: Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Scarborough Town Centre, Cloverdale Mall, Sherway Gardens, East York Town Centre and Fairview Mall.

Banks are also closed.

Transit

The Toronto Transit Commission will be running on a holiday schedule.

That means all TTC routes will operate on their Sunday service schedules, but will start earlier, at about 6 a.m.

Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not operate on the holiday. For more information, go to ttc.ca.

GO trains and buses will operate on a Saturday schedule. For more information, go to gotransit.com.

Groceries and booze

Most major grocery stores will be closed.

The LCBO and The Beer Store will be closed.

What's open

Museums, art galleries, zoos

Community centres

For information about which community centres are open, go to this page.

The city says many indoor rinks will also be open.

Movie theatres

Most large movie theatres across the city will be open.

Special events

Family Fun Fest is happening all weekend long at Downsview Park, transforming the area into an "indoor fun zone" featuring rides, arcade games, food vendors, and more.

For both kids and nostalgic parents, Casa Loma is hosting a Beauty and the Beast exhibit throughout the weekend, open each day from 9:30 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., featuring costumes from the new live-action Disney film.

Car buffs, take note: The Canadian International Autoshow started on Feb. 17 and runs until Feb. 26.