While most malls, grocery stores, and banks will be closed for Family Day on Monday, the city isn't entirely shutting down.

Instead, a range of special Family Day events are happening around Toronto, and some of them have free admission.

For families travelling in and out of the GTA this weekend to take part, kids 12 and under can ride GO Transit for free.

Skating

Families looking to get outside and get active can check out over 52 city-operated outdoor rinks and trails that will be open, weather permitting.

The rink at Nathan Phillips Square is hosting a special Family Day event from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be freestyle ice-skating demonstrations, games, and face painting.

The Natrel Rink at Harbourfront will also be holding a free family skating event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Families can participate in skating lessons, groove to DJs, or hang out by a fire in their outdoor lounge.

Museums

The Royal Ontario Museum's special Family Day activities run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They have a range of special events throughout the museum, from musical and ballet performances to crafts and flash mobs. These Family Day activities are all included in the admission price.

The Royal Ontario Museum is open Monday, and is running special Family Day programming. (Michelle Siu/Canadian Press)

Fort York is offering free admission for Torontonians looking to step back in time. Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., kids can sample treats from their historic kitchens, take part in sword drills, or participate in old-fashioned games.

Zion Schoolhouse in North Toronto is also running a free day of programming. The museum is hosting storytelling, craft making, and other activities that showcase the old-fashioned schoolhouse.

A full listing of other Toronto History Museums with programming can be found here.

As well, families can explore the Toronto Zoo, Ontario Science Centre, Gardiner Museum, Bata Shoe Museum, Hockey Hall of Fame, and Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, which are also staying open for the holiday.

Festivals

Ontario Place is open on Monday, and there is no cost for admission to the grounds. From sunset until midnight, families can take the chance to catch the Winter Light Exhibition. As well, the park's synthetic rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with skate rentals available.

The 6th annual Family Fun Fest is happening all weekend at Downsview Park. The festival transforms the area into an "indoor amusement park" with rides, interactive performances and more.

For residents looking to get active but stay indoors, the Pan Am Sports Complex is running a free family open house. The event offers a range of activities to get the whole family moving, such as group fitness, swimming, rock climbing and basketball games.