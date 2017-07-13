Toronto police are investigating what appears to have been a false call for a shooting early Thursday that brought out ETF and K9 officers.

Police were called to a residence at 61 Elm Avenue, near Dunbar Road, around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Emergency Task Force officers and K9 units responded, but when officers went in, nobody was there, CBC video producer Tony Smyth reported from the scene.

Toronto police spokesman Mark Pugash would not confirm the nature of the call, except to say it was "very serious" and "would appear to be completely false."

Police were unable to make contact with anyone connected with the address, Pugash said, and so cleared the scene. However, their investigation continues.

Pugash would not speculate on what kind of charges that anyone who is arrested in connection with the incident might face, but he did vow that officers "are going to try to get to the bottom of it."

He also said such calls take resources away from other police work, among other concerns, but noted that false calls do "not happen often."

"It's an extremely irresponsible and dangerous thing to do," he said.