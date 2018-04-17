Falling chunks of ice prompt 2nd day of closures in Toronto's entertainment district

Falling chunks of ice have prompted police to shut down a section of Toronto's entertainment district for the second day in a row, in the wake of a storm that swept through the GTA over the weekend.

On Monday, police blocked off the area directly under the CN Tower and the Rogers Centre after large blocks of ice tumbled onto the roadway and sidewalks below.

Those closures continued Tuesday, ahead of a double-header between the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals.

Police say anyone visiting the Rogers Centre will have to enter and exit through the building's west and south sides.

Also closed are:

Bremner Boulevard between Lower Simcoe Street and Rees Street.

Steamwhistle Brewery and The Rec Room.

Ripley's Aquarium.

There are no closures related to the Air Canada Centre for now, but police say anyone coming into the area should allow for extra travel time.

Police say they are continuing to monitor the situation.