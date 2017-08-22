If this summer's fickle weather has got you down, you may have something to look forward to in the next month and into the fall.

Compared to last year, when Ontario had 36 days of temperatures soaring above the 30 degree mark, this year the province has seen just nine similar days.

Last year Toronto saw over a month's worth of temperatures in the 30s. (Trevor Dunn/CBC)

But Dave Phillips, a senior climatologist with Environment Canada, is predicting warmer than average temperatures from now into early October to make up for "this bummer of a summer."

"We always do a better job of describing what we've had than what we're going to get, but I looked at the model and we think it'll be a little warmer than what we'd normally see," Phillips said on CBC's Metro Morning on Tuesday.

That's good news for people who have been disappointed by the spotty summer season.

Phillips said the most frustrating aspect of the weather in the past few months is how unpredictable it can be, not just day to day, but hour by hour.

Funnel clouds tore through Huntsville, Ont. in early August. (John Lancaster/CBC)

"It's like a roulette wheel, wherever it stops that's what you've got."

Last summer, you could plan your day and be guaranteed you'd have that weather, but Phillips said this year you wake up in the morning to sunshine and by the time you get to where you're going it's raining.

"Or worse — you cancel based on the fact that you've got drizzle in the morning and it turns out to be a good day," he said.

Flooding in Lake Ontario made for a miserable beach season in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

If you're looking for something to blame, look no further than the jet stream. The climatologist explains that the normal northerly flow of that boundary of air has been down south, hovering over Ontario, bringing with it almost every storm in North America.

"The storms have been spreading their misery. And then they leave and their cousins come in and give us the same kind of inclement weather. It's been almost like summer reruns day after day," Phillips explains.

Expect 'glorious' fall colours

Not only is Phillips predicting warmer weather for the next few months, he also says the trees have benefited from the rain, which means fall colours will be spectacular.

Without a drought or long stretches of hot weather Phillips estimates that this year's colour change season will be "glorious."