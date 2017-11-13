Repair work on Toronto's busy Gardiner Expressway begins on Monday night, but Mayor John Tory says "we're going to do things differently" this fall.

Annual maintenance will take place overnight on weeknights instead of over a weekend. All road work will take place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

#CityofTO Gardiner Expressway Road Closure Update: one westbound lane closed: Nov 13, 14, 27 & 28 and one eastbound lane closed: Nov 15, 21, 24 & 30 for road work. All road maintenance will take place between 11pm-5am. pic.twitter.com/1N7vNvY3fh — @TO_Transport

One westbound lane of the Gardiner will be closed overnight on Monday and Tuesday, starting at 11 p.m., for fall maintenance. One eastbound lane will be closed overnight on Wednesday.

According to the city's transportation services division, one westbound lane will also be closed on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28. And one eastbound lane will be closed on Nov. 21, 24 and 30.