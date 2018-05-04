Skip to Main Content
Young woman sexually assaulted by fake Uber driver, say police

Toronto police are looking for a man in his 30s who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a young woman after claiming to be her Uber driver.

Toronto Police remind people to double-check license plates and driver identities

CBC News ·
Police are warning the public to be vigilant when using ride-hailing apps after a young woman was assaulted by a fake Uber driver. (QUIQUE GARCIA/AFP/Getty Images)

The woman, 19, got into the man's white minivan on the evening of April 28 near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Bloor Street West.

Police say the man then drove her to a secluded area in the Mount Pleasant Road and Bloor Street East area and assaulted her.

She was able to fight him off and escape.

Now police are looking for a man with short, unkempt brown hair, light brown skin, with a medium build.

Police also issued a warning to Torontonians who use online taxi services.

"Please confirm the driver's identity, plate number and type of vehicle from the information through the application before entering the vehicle," they wrote in a release.

