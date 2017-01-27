The Women's March in Toronto on Jan. 21 saw thousands of people gathering in solidarity for equal rights and female empowerment, but all that positivity was suddenly swept away for one Toronto woman when she checked the photo album she posted on her Facebook page the next day.

"There were all these hateful comments," said Sarah, who doesn't want her last name published because of her fear that Internet trolls will find her again on social media.

"By the time I shut the post down on Tuesday, there were 180 comments with threads attached to many of them." Sarah thinks, including the comment replies, she had garnered about a thousand notifications on those photos.

'I have never read such threatening words'

"The album had great crowd shots, some women holding signs. It was just, 'Toronto's Women's March, yay, how great.'"

But within hours of uploading the album, dozens of men started attacking her personally, as well as the Women's March. The comments included threats of violence — including sexual assault — sexist profanity and memes about a woman's place being in the kitchen.

Sarah's original post was an album that included photos of the Women's March she took that day. (Facebook)

The 41 year-old lawyer's privacy settings on her Facebook page were set to "public" so while her photos were exposed to Internet trolls, there were also some people Sarah didn't know who stepped in to help her.

Some reported the offending comments directly to Facebook. "People were so disgusted themselves, that Facebook took down some of the more violent posts," Sarah said.

Sarah noticed many of the posts were signed off with "Mens House," which is a private, men-only Facebook group based in England. Sarah and a collection of friends, as well as concerned strangers, clicked through the poster profiles and found that many were husbands and fathers from several different towns in Britain.

Sarah says many of the comments were homophobic, racist and fat-shaming, not just sexist.

"Who has time or the inclination to search for Women's March posts 3,000 miles away from their home?" she asked. Some women followed through and reported the men to British police.

"I said go for it. These men are hiding in anonymity on social media. They need to be held accountable."

Police in Telford, England tracked some of the men down

In a statement to CBC Toronto, the Warwickshire and West Mercia Police confirmed that three men — one who is 32 and two 26-year-olds, all from Telford, England — were visited by officers after police received a report from Canada.

"In accordance with the wishes of the complainant, all three men have been spoken to by police in relation to their actions and advised on their future conduct," wrote Paul Roberts, communications officer with the

Warwickshire and West Mercia Police.

Many of the comments promoted violence against women.

Sarah, whose Facebook profile settings are now set to "private," says she was satisfied with knowing the men, and the Facebook group "Mens House," are now on police radar.

But she is still shaken.

"We know there's problems with misogyny; that's why we march. But it's shocking that this would happen to a random person that just posts a photo album."