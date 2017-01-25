He was known as "big daddy" to friends and colleagues in Toronto — his laugh and smile infectious to anyone who met him. That's how Fabio Sementilli is being remembered by members of the Toronto hairdressing industry, a day after his brutal death.

The internationally-known hairdresser and beauty company executive was found beaten and stabbed at his Los Angeles home on Monday. His death sent shock waves through the industry around the world.

Before moving to L.A., Sementilli had his start in Toronto in what he called his "basement salon" and once owned a salon with his older sister Mirella Rota Sementilli, at Centrepoint Mall near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue.

Sementilli recently celebrated 30 years as a professional hairstylist with a post on Facebook.

Sementilli family grieves

His sister called him the family rock in a Facebook post.

"If we all knew we would have you for a limited time, I would of held you for longer, danced with you longer, listened to you longer and laughed with you louder."

"My mother wishes she could hold her son, one last time and prays God took him in his arms," she wrote, thanking everyone who sent condolences to the family.

'Everybody wanted to be in Fabio's orbit'

Laura Dunphy knew Sementilli for more than 20 years and remembered him as being in a class of his own, and someone who had "a beautiful soul" and not a negative bone in his body.

"He had this big barrel laugh — everybody wanted to be in Fabio's orbit," said Dunphy, president and group publisher of Salon Communications.

"Hairstylists are not always the most confident people, but he was able to speak to everybody. He could look at someone and say, 'Hey brother, I know how you feel.'"

She credits Sementilli's "Canadianess" — his warmth, transparency and openness — for his huge success in the U.S.

Despite relocating to Los Angeles, Sementilli travelled to Toronto often. said Laura Dunphy, president and group publisher of Salon Communications. (Facebook)

Natasha Bernardi, a beauty blogger, echoed Dunphy's sentiment.

"No matter how busy he was, he always took the time to give everyone his individual attention," she said. "He had this immense spirit; you couldn't help but be taken in by it." She added that Sementilli was always supportive of her blog, despite the distance between them.

Many are sharing stories that exemplified Sementilli's spirit, including Dunphy, who vividly recalls seeing him at a competition in Berlin.

"He had these crazy fingernails that were filed down like stilettos and he could comb them through his model's hair — he was so proud of them."

Pursued his dream out of high school

Joey DeVilla said he attended high school with Sementilli at De La Salle College in the 1980s. In a blog post remembering his friend, he said Sementilli left school a year early to chase his dream of becoming a stylist but "he ended up doing much more than that" by becoming an internationally renowned hair stylist.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Sementilli said he was part of many clubs, including the senior care club which provided companionship for senior citizens at De La Salle College in Summerhill.

Sementilli leaves behind three children and his wife. Members of his extended family still live in Toronto.