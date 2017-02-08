Toronto is under another extreme cold weather alert as temperatures are forecast to dip Wednesday before warming to above-seasonal over the weekend.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, the city's acting medical officer of health, issued the alert early Wednesday morning. It remains in effect until further notice.

Such alerts are issued when the temperature is forecast to dip to -15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is expected to reach -20 or colder.

#CityofTO issues an Extreme Cold Weather Alert for Toronto today - in effect until further notice. Details: https://t.co/eClAJeBaLj — @TorontoComms

As of 7 a.m., the temperature in Toronto was -1 C, but felt more like -8 with the wind chill. Winds of 30 km/h from the west northwest were gusting up to 44 km/h.

The temperature is expected to fall to -3 C this afternoon and drop to -13 C overnight.

Thursday's high is forecast to reach -6 C.

The alert activates city services for vulnerable people, and warns residents of the perils of exposure to extreme temperatures.

The cold snap isn't expected to last long, however. The weekend forecast calls for a balmy high of 8 C on Saturday, while Sunday could reach 5 C. Both days will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers.