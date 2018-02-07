Snow that made for a messy morning commute Wednesday is expected to last until the afternoon, as the city braces for a significant temperature plunge overnight.

Between five and 10 centimetres of snow are forecast to accumulate across the Greater Toronto Area before the snowfall tapers off.

Areas closer to Lake Ontario may see "slightly higher amounts," the federal weather agency said in a special weather statement issued in the morning hours.

"Motorists should exercise caution and allow extra time to reach their destination due to accumulating snow and lower visibilities in falling snow," the statement said.

The morning snowfall made for a difficult commute for many in the city. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police and Toronto police both echoed that sentiment in social media posts, asking drivers to leave more time than usual and be especially cautious on the roads.

The public and Catholic school boards in Halton, Peel and York Region cancelled all buses this morning, though schools are open. The Toronto District School Board said buses are running but weather-related delays are possible.

Toronto Pearson and Billy Bishop airports also warned travellers about possible delays. Those flying out of either airport this morning should check their flight status online before heading out.

How do we clear snow while maintaining the flow of aircraft? The key is planning and coordination. We use a combination of specialized airport snow-clearing equipment and every-day snow clearing machinery that you might see on your local roads. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/FJYpWcCAkt — @TorontoPearson

The snowfall comes as Toronto's chief public health officer issued an extreme cold weather alert for the city. The alerts are prompted by forecast temperatures of –15 C or colder or expected wind chill of –20. While temperatures will remain above the –15 C threshold through the day, come nightfall, it will be closer to –16 C and feel like –22 C.

During cold weather alerts, residents are asked to check on vulnerable people and take precautions to stay warm in the frigid cold.