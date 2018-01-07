Environment Canada has ended its extreme cold warnings for all of Ontario as arctic air from the Northwest Territories moves eastward.

The federal weather agency terminated all warnings for the province at 9:55 a.m. on Sunday.

Glenn Robinson, meteorologist for Environment Canada based in Toronto, said Sunday that warmer temperatures are in store for the city until at least Friday.

A "major" warming trend with temperatures above freezing will be followed by cooling but not likely extreme cold, he said.

The forecast for Thursday, for example, is calling for a high of 4 C.

"Yes. The very high wind chills have now moved east of our area," Robinson said.

Environment Canada has ended its extreme cold warning for Toronto with a high of –7 C and a few flurries in the forecast for Sunday. (David Donnelly/CBC)

"We do have some very brisk southwesterly winds today, but the temperatures are rising. So we are nowhere near the wind chill criteria anymore."

Robinson said the high pressure system from northern Canada has eased off Ontario, and behind that system, a southwesterly flow of milder air is coming from the central U.S.

Warming trend starting 'right now'

Environment Canada ended its extreme cold warning for Toronto at 4:44 a.m.

"Definitely, we have a warming trend beginning right now. It's going to continue until later in the week. And then, we're going to have a cold front go through on Friday morning and it's going to turn colder again, but it won't be nearly as cold as it has been in the last few days."

Toronto's forecast for Sunday calls for a high of –7 C, a few flurries in the afternoon and no low because temperatures will inch upwards at night.

About two to four centimetres of snow is expected to fall on Sunday night with another two to three centimetres of snow due on Monday morning. (David Donnelly/CBC)

The forecast on Monday calls for a high of 0 C in the early afternoon and a low of –4 C at night. On Tuesday, it calls for a high of 0 C and a low of –9 C at night.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the forecast calls for a high of 1 C and a low of 0 C. And on Thursday, it calls for a high of 4 C and a low of –6 C.

Snow to fall Sunday night

As for precipitation, about two to four centimetres of snow is expected to fall on Sunday night with another two to three centimetres of snow due on Monday morning.

"We're going to get a light snowfall tonight," he said.

On Wednesday, there will be 40 per cent of flurries during the day and a 60 per cent of flurries or showers at night.

"We definitely have a bit of relief coming," he said.

On Friday, the forecast is calling for a high of –5 C and a low of –11 C.

An extreme cold weather alert issued by Toronto Public Health, however, remains in place for the city.