2017 will go out on a frigid note, with Environment Canada warning Torontonians about a "multi-day episode of very cold wind chills" that will likely persist past New Year's Day.

The weather service has issued an extreme cold warning, writing in a release that a "fresh surge of record-breaking Arctic air" will "encompass the entire province in its icy grip."

Though Saturday is expected to hover around -8 C during the day, Environment Canada is predicting that colder temperatures are on their way in the evening.

"Although winds will be relatively light, the extreme cold is expected to produce windchill values below minus 30 overnight into Sunday, and again Sunday night," it wrote.

Torontonians are cautioned to check on older relatives and friends, keep pets inside, and take care to stay warm while ringing in the new year on Sunday night.