Officers descended on downtown Toronto Monday afternoon, blocking off King and Bay streets for an explosion being investigated as a hydro electrical issue.

Police have closed off Front Street West and Adelaide Street at King Street, which itself is closed between Yonge and Bay streets.

Toronto Transit Commission subway trains are bypassing King station between Union and Queen stations.

The 504 and 514 streetcars — which travel along King — are diverting along Queen Street West between Spadina Avenue and Church Street.