Toronto is asking the public for its say before it proceeds with plans to curtail the use of exotic animals for educational purposes.

A public meeting is being held on the issue on Monday night at Metro Hall. The city held a public meeting on Friday and it is consulting the public through an online survey.

Elizabeth Glibbery, director of Toronto Animal Services, said the city is reviewing its prohibited animals bylaw and will decide whether to add or remove animals from its list of prohibited animals.

It is also deciding whether mobile zoos will be allowed to continue to operate as they have done in Toronto.

Under an exemption to the prohibited animals bylaw, companies are allowed to conduct educational programs using exotic animals and that means the creatures have been brought to such places as schools, community centres and nursing homes and such events as birthday parties, fairs and festivals.

Willow the capybara is one of the animals used by Hands on Exotics. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

The exemption, or loophole, has allowed mobile zoos to flourish in the city.

Glibbery said there are concerns about the lack of oversight governing the use of exotic animals in Toronto. Those concerns have been expressed by animal rights groups in letters to the city.

The city has also received letters from nursing homes urging it to continue the exemption because the owners of the homes say contact with the exotic animals benefits their elderly tenants.

Toronto already has a long list of banned animals, including monkeys, tigers and alligators, but the city says regulations could be stronger governing mobile zoos.

The city plans to meet with exotic animal businesses and animal welfare groups before a bylaw change takes effect on July 1.