Police say a 40-year-old exercise rider has died after two horses collided at Woodbine Racetrack Friday morning.

Around 7 a.m., Toronto police say they got a call to the racetrack for a medical complaint.

Investigators say two horses collided, and a rider of one of the horses fell and was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

UPDATE: Exercise rider dies following main track accident https://t.co/ar782PZO9j — @WoodbineRacing

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our community this morning and our hearts and condolences go out to the family and friends," said Jamie Martin, Executive Vice-President Racing for Woodbine Entertainment Group in a statement.



Police were unsure if there was a second rider, but confirmed only one man was transported to hospital.

Woodbine says no horses were injured in the incident.

All eight races scheduled for Friday afternoon have been cancelled.