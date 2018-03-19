Mayor John Tory says a report about the city's financial future outlines the challenges facing city hall, but isn't ready to go to city council yet.

Tory suggests the report, written by outgoing City Manager Peter Wallace, is "incomplete" in the sense that it offers a number of options when it comes to generating revenue and slashing costs, but those options haven't been studied in depth.

In an unusual move, Tory's executive committee is meeting Monday at the Scarborough Civic Centre.

Several councillors want the committee to send the report to next week's full council meeting, suggesting candidates in the upcoming October municipal election should be judged on the financial measures they're willing to support.

In an email to constituents, Coun. Shelley Carroll accused the mayor of playing "financial Where's Waldo?" with the report.

She predicts the executive committee will receive the report for information, essentially shelving it for the next city council to deal with.

"Gosh no, you wouldn't want to adopt a fiscal plan before an election. It might help people make voting decisions," Carroll wrote sarcastically.

On Twitter, Coun. Janet Davis wrote that "council needs to hear and debate these issues that are so fundamental to our future as a city."