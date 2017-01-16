Chris Spence — the former Toronto District School Board director whose teaching career was shattered by a plagiarism scandal — is breaking his silence Monday on CBC's Metro Morning.

After months out of the spotlight, Spence is speaking to Matt Galloway at 7 a.m.

The interview comes in the wake of a years-long scandal.

Spence resigned from the top job at the TDSB four years ago after admitting to plagiarizing passages for an opinion piece in the Toronto Star.

Following that incident, CBC News also found a portion of Spence's 1996 PhD dissertation on the education of black male athletes appeared to contain passages lifted from another source, an article by Othello Harris in the 1991 book Sport, Racism and Ethnicity.

In December, Spence was found guilty of professional misconduct — and had his teaching license stripped — by the Ontario College of Teachers.

Spence didn't defend his actions during the hearings, instead issuing a statement that said: "I am on my knees, still. I just want to get back on my feet."

Monday's appearance on Metro Morning marks his first media interview since losing his license.