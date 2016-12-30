CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season campaign is in its final stretch!

So far we have raised over $600,000 for GTA food banks, with every $1 raised providing a meal for a person in need. We are taking donations until December 31, so please donate right now! Click HERE to make an online donation.





For the past two months, CBC Toronto has put on events and hosted challenges in order to encourage donations and get people involved. The generosity of people from across the GTA has been overwhelming and truly inspiring.

The highlight of our charity drive was our annual open house on Dec. 2. We've also coordinated a school food-sort challenge and various radio donation challenges.