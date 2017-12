CBC Toronto's Favourite Holiday Memory Contest

Share a picture of your favourite holiday memory to win!

Share a picture of your favourite holiday memory & tell us about it for a chance to win a cozy night in with Kobo.



Prize includes:



1 Kobo Aura Edition 2

1 Limited Edition CBC Toronto red and blue knit Toque

1 CBC Toronto Mug

1 CBC Toronto Blanket

1 CBC Scarf



Contest closes Sunday, December 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Click here to enter.