Skip to Main Content
​Who will be the next Premier of Ontario?

Notifications

​Who will be the next Premier of Ontario?

Join us at the Vaughan Civic Centre Resource Library for an election night viewing party.
CBC Communications ·
Doug Ford (PC), Kathleen Wynne (Liberal), Andrea Horvath (NDP), Mike Schreiner (Green)

Who will be the next Premier of Ontario?  Ontarians head to the polls on June 7th to decide.

CBC Toronto will be at the Vaughan Civic Centre Resource Library and we want you, the voters, to be part of the conversation. 

Join us for an election viewing party as we tune in to CBC Toronto's Dwight Drummond with co-host Rosemary Barton on the big screen. 

Watch the results come in live and hear how this election will change Ontario. 

WHAT: Election night viewing party

WHEN: Thursday, June 7, 8 pm to 11 pm

WHERE: 

Vaughan Civic Centre Resource Library
2191 Major MacKenzie Dr W
Vaughan, ON L6A 4W2

ADMISSION: FREE!

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us