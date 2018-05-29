Who will be the next Premier of Ontario? Ontarians head to the polls on June 7th to decide.

CBC Toronto will be at the Vaughan Civic Centre Resource Library and we want you, the voters, to be part of the conversation.

Join us for an election viewing party as we tune in to CBC Toronto's Dwight Drummond with co-host Rosemary Barton on the big screen.

Watch the results come in live and hear how this election will change Ontario.

WHAT: Election night viewing party

WHEN: Thursday, June 7, 8 pm to 11 pm

WHERE:

Vaughan Civic Centre Resource Library

2191 Major MacKenzie Dr W

Vaughan, ON L6A 4W2

ADMISSION: FREE!