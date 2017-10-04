The family of a 38-year-old Markham man missing for two days made a desperate plea Wednesday for anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact police.

Eugene Kim, a father of two, was last seen Monday at approximately 7 a.m. at his family's home in the Bayview Avenue and Royal Orchard Boulevard area. He reportedly dropped his children, ages six and two, off at school that morning as usual, but later disappeared in what his family says was a move completely out of character.

Kim, his family says, works in corporate sales for a wireless company. He reportedly told his wife he had an important client meeting Monday and had a deal to close.

But according to York Regional Police, Kim never did show up to work. A text message sent to his wife that evening around 9 p.m. saying he would be home in an hour was traced to a cell phone tower in North Bay.

'Love, please come home to us'

A final text message was sent around 11:20 p.m. to his wife, saying he would be home soon, the family says. The hope was that he would turn up within the next 24 hours, but when he didn't come, his family reported him missing.

"Eugene, love, please come home to us; we can't live without you," his wife Christine Kim said at a news conference held at the Willowdale United Church, which was packed with concerned family and friends.

The turnout, his wife said was "a testimony to how much he's loved, how good of a person he is. He's an amazing father, husband and as you can see, friends."

Kim's family says he has no history of illness and that nothing out of the ordinary took place in the days leading up to his disappearance. (CBC)

Police are now concentrating their search on the Algonquin Park area, which Kim was known to frequent years ago when he was a regular camper. Ontario Provincial Police are assisting with the search.

But why Kim, who his brother Sean describes as a "creature of habit," would travel four hours from Toronto with no notice to his family has virtually everyone who knows him perplexed.

Police say Kim has no known connection to North Bay and have no reason to believe he was going camping. His family says no camping gear is missing from the home.

Det. Const. Patrick Brown told reporters a park ranger in Algonquin Park did say there was a report of a possible sighting in the area yesterday, but that there is no evidence to indicate he entered or exited the park.

May not have been alone

Park staff also said a person fitting Kim's description was with someone when he paid for a permit to use the park, Brown said, but police but have no leads on who the person with him might have been.

"At this time there's nothing to indicate any foul play or that this is any criminal offence," Brown said. That in part is why police haven't been able to obtain a judicial order to trace the path Kim may have taken out of Toronto, Brown said.

They haven't yet told the children their father is missing.

"Please, Eugene, we love you so much," his mother Myung Sook Kim said. "We are so worried about you. We want your safe return so badly. Eugene, please contact us if you can and we just want you to be home safely."

Kim is described as Korean, 5'9", 185 lbs. with black hair. His vehicle is described as a black Nissan Rogue with the license plate BJJD108.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police 2 Division, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.