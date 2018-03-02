Human remains were found inside a vehicle belonging to missing Markham man Eugene Kim, which was located by Ontario Provincial Police near Algonquin Provincial Park Thursday, according to York Regional Police.
The identity of the body cannot be confirmed until a post-mortem examination is completed, York police said.
The 38-year-old has been missing since October 2017. He was last seen at his family's home in the Bayview Avenue and Royal Orchard Boulevard Area.
Kim had reportedly told his wife that he had a client meeting on the day of his disappearance but according to York police, he never showed up for work.
His family made public pleas for his return and said the disappearance was out of character for the father of two.
"Eugene, love, please come home to us; we can't live without you," his wife Christine Kim said at a news conference at the Willowdale United Church on Oct. 4, which was attended by family and friends.
Last traced to North Bay area
Police previously said they had traced a text message that was sent from Kim's phone to his wife on the night of his disappearance to a cellphone tower in North Bay, Ont., more than three hours away from his last known whereabouts.
While Kim was known to have frequented the Algonquin Park area years ago as a camper, police said he had no known connections to North Bay and his family said no camping gear is missing from the home.