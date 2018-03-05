Remains found in car near Algonquin Park identified as missing Markham man Eugene Kim

Human remains found inside a vehicle belonging to a missing Markham man are those of Eugene Kim, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The post-mortem examination completed on Monday by the Office of the Chief Coroner determined that foul play is not suspected in the death.

The confirmation of death of the 38-year-old man brings a close to the months-long search by his family, who reported him missing in October 2017.

OPP found the vehicle belonging to Kim in a wooded area on Chemical Road near Algonquin Provincial Park on March 1, after it was alerted by two hikers who stumbled upon the car.

A car belonging to Eugene Kim was found on March. 1 on Chemical Road near South River, close to the area where his cellphone signal was last traced to. (Jo Rogge/Submitted)

Kim's mother, Myung Sook Kim, told CBC News on Thursday, before the autopsy was completed, that the family was "99.9 per cent" certain the body inside the car belonged to her son and that "our worst nightmare is happening."

Members of the family said it was out of character for the father of two to leave without notifying anyone and had pleaded for his safe return at a news conference in October.

Connections to the North Bay area

What's still unanswered for Kim's family is how the man, who lived in Markham with his wife and two children, ended up dead more than three hours away from home near North Bay.

Kim's mother said her son was known to camp at Algonquin Park in his younger years but that he, to their knowledge, had not visited recently and had no known ties to the area.

Eugene Kim's family pleaded for his safe return at a news conference in October 2017. (CBC)

Early in the investigation, police determined Kim was in the North Bay area on the night of his disappearance on October 2.

He had sent a text message to his wife telling her that he would be home soon.

Detectives traced the text to a cell tower in North Bay and his family said they could not make contact with him again.