The lawyer representing the mother charged in the alleged stabbing of her four-month-old baby girl said the details of the case may not be as they first appeared.

"The facts at this point, of course, are very much up in the air," said John Struthers, who said the "original story" was still being investigated.

On Wednesday morning, Toronto Police were called to a condo in Etobicoke, where they found a man and injured baby in the lobby of a building.

The woman, who has not yet been identified by police, was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning, but her appearance was postponed due to medical concerns.

Emergency officials responded to an Etobicoke condominium Wednesday in after a four-month-old baby suffered serious injuries. (Nicole Martin/CBC)

She is facing a total of five charges in relation to the incident, including attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

The baby is now in stable condition, Struthers said. A man also suffered minor injuries.

Struthers consulted with the woman's family and friends, including her sister and brother-in-law, in court on Friday. A representative from the Korean embassy also attended in support of the woman, who is a Korean national.

"Everyone is co-operating with the police, with the crown attorney's office to sort this out," Struthers told reporters outside the courthouse on Friday.

He did not say if his client would seek bail during her next court appearance on Dec. 20.

She remains in custody.

"This is a tragedy for a family, clearly, and we await the facts," he said.