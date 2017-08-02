Toronto police are treating the deaths of two young women as suspicious after a family member found them without vital signs in an Etobicoke apartment late Tuesday night.

Police were called shortly before 10 p.m. after a relative returned to a building at 2 Eva Road — in the area of The West Mall and Bloor Street West — and found the young women lying close to each other, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto on Wednesday morning.

The women were pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

There were no visible signs of trauma, she added. Because there was no clear indication of what caused the women's deaths, police are treating them as suspicious.

Paramedics later told CBC Toronto that they suspect the women died of drug overdoses, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Douglas-Cook could not immediately confirm the women's ages.