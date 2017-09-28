Toronto Mayor John Tory has come out in support of renaming Centennial Park Stadium in Etobicoke after former mayor Rob Ford.

Ford, who became mayor in 2010, passed away in March 2016.

Calls for a permanent Ford memorial cropped up in the days after his death, with Tory responding at the time that he wasn't going to rush any plans.

Centennial Park was quickly raised as a possible memorial, with duelling petitions springing up in favour and against of the Ward 3 park being renamed "Rob Ford Memorial Park."

Former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, a long time supporter of football in high schools, founded the Newtonbrook North Stars football team and established the Rob Ford football foundation. (Canadian Press)

In March 2017, brother Doug Ford — who recently announced his intention to run for mayor in the 2018 election — issued calls for the stadium inside the park to be renamed.

"In light of his many years of work on football programs in Etobicoke," wrote Tory in a letter outlining his recommendation, "it is fitting that City Council should rename the football stadium at Centennial Park."

Public property sought for McConnell, Moeser

Tory also voiced his support in the letter for finding ways to publicly recognize late councillors Ron Moeser and Pam McConnell, who both died in 2017.

He wrote that he plans to convene a panel of interested councillors and community members and work with each councillor's family to locate two "suitable piece of public property" for renaming.



