Toronto police are investigating after a man who had been shot walked into an Etobicoke hospital early Saturday.



Police said the shooting occurred at some point between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the area of West Side Drive and The West Mall.

The man admitted himself to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police were unable to provide any details about potential perpetrators.

SHOOTING - Westside Dr & The West Mall

- May have occurred early this morning

- Victim walked in to hospital

- Scene located#GO1221370 ^sh — @TPSOperations









