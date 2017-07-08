Toronto police are investigating after a man who had been shot walked into an Etobicoke hospital early Saturday.
Police said the shooting occurred at some point between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the area of West Side Drive and The West Mall.
The man admitted himself to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police were unable to provide any details about potential perpetrators.
