Toronto police investigating after possible Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police say a man was found inside a vehicle with injuries that look like gunshot wounds around noon on Monday.

The victim was found without vital signs and is being raced to hospital via emergency run, police said.

Const. David Hopkinson said police were notified after the man's car slammed into a fence near Kipling Avenue and Longfield Road, in the city's west end.

Paramedics say the man appears to be in his 40s and is in life-threatening condition.

Police are shutting down the area to investigate.