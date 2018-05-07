Skip to Main Content
Toronto police investigating after possible Etobicoke shooting

Notifications

Toronto police investigating after possible Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police say a man was found inside a vehicle with injuries that look like gunshot wounds around noon on Monday.

Victim found inside vehicle that crashed into fence

CBC News ·
Toronto police say a man was found without vital signs after his vehicle crashed into a fence. It's possible he was shot before losing control of the vehicle. (John Sandeman/CBC)

Toronto police say a man was found inside a vehicle with injuries that look like gunshot wounds around noon on Monday. 

The victim was found without vital signs and is being raced to hospital via emergency run, police said.

Const. David Hopkinson said police were notified after the man's car slammed into a fence near Kipling Avenue and Longfield Road, in the city's west end. 

Paramedics say the man appears to be in his 40s and is in life-threatening condition.

Police are shutting down the area to investigate.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us