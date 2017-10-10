Toronto police have identified a 16-year-old boy who died after a shooting in a Etobicoke school parking lot late Sunday that injured two others.

Zakariye Ali, of Toronto, died in hospital of his injuries.

Police say two men, who were found near Ali, were wounded. They are 18 and 19 years of age.

All three were rushed to hospital. Two were taken to the trauma centre at Sunnybrook Hospital and the other to Etobicoke General Hospital. Ali was pronounced a short time later.

Police said an autopsy will be done on Tuesday.

One person is dead and two others wounded after an overnight shooting in north Etobicoke. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

On Sunday, police responded to reports of at least five gun shots heard in the area of Dixon Road and Islington Avenue at 11:40 p.m.

Officers arrived to 1 York Road, Kingsview Village Junior School, and found Ali unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The two other men were located just south of the parking lot, close to Dixon Road and Wincott Drive. Both had gunshot wounds.

Members of the Emergency Task Force and canine squad were called in to secure the neighbourhood and help in the search for perpetrators.

A man was spotted running north on York Road before he or she got into a small, light-coloured vehicle, according to Toronto police homicide Det. Steve Matthews.

All three victims were taken to hospital, but one was pronounced dead some time later. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The man was described as a five foot seven, in his 20s, with a slim build. He was wearing all black clothing.

Matthews said the school has security cameras and police have obtained footage from the area.

At a news conference early Monday, he appealed for any other witnesses or anyone with potentially valuable video of the attack to contact police.

It's too early to know what the men were doing in the parking lot at that time, Matthews said.

"Hopefully, when we speak to the other victims we can get a better understanding of what happened," he told reporters.

Officers patrol the area after reports of multiple gunshots. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

None of the three victims were previously known to police, Matthew added.

This is the second shooting in the Dixon Road and Islington Avenue area in five days. On Thursday, Abdulkadir Bihi, 29, was found in a car near the intersection with serious gunshot wounds. He died in hospital.

Two suspects are in custody in relation to that homicide, police revealed Sunday.

Matthews said it's too early to determine if the two incidents have any connection.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).