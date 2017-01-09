A broken private water service pipe flooded the area near Lake Shore Blvd. W. and Eighth Street Monday afternoon, Toronto Water says.
City crews responded to a call for a water main break at 2970 Lake Shore Blvd. W. in Etobicoke around 12:30 p.m. The utility says the break was found in a pipe that delivers water from the property line into the building.
Crews have turned off water to the building until the property's owner has completed repairs.
The building is currently listed on a Realtor's website as a 2,400-square foot commercial space.