A broken private water service pipe flooded the area near Lake Shore Blvd. W. and Eighth Street Monday afternoon, Toronto Water says.

City crews responded to a call for a water main break at 2970 Lake Shore Blvd. W. in Etobicoke around 12:30 p.m. The utility says the break was found in a pipe that delivers water from the property line into the building.

City crews say the property owner is responsible for repairs. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

Crews have turned off water to the building until the property's owner has completed repairs.

The building is currently listed on a Realtor's website as a 2,400-square foot commercial space.