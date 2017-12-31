Toronto Hydro say they are have restored power to about 1,200 customers in the Etobicoke area as a cold weather alert remains in effect for the city.
Customers near Islington Road and Norseman Street were without power from 6:30 p.m. to around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. Temperatures were at around -15 C since that time, according to Environment Canada.
Crews say downed wires caused the New Year's Eve outage. Toronto Hydro initially estimated power to be restored by 9:30 p.m. but later extended that to 11:30 p.m. as crews reported needing extra time for the repairs due to the frigid weather conditions.
Etobicoke update: Revised boundaries: Berry Rd/Chartwell/Norseman/Beaucourt Rd. Crews have isolated the cause and will start bringing customers' power back on. Our crews are working as quickly as possible to restore power to the neighborhood. Thank you.—
@TorontoHydro