Toronto Hydro say they are have restored power to about 1,200 customers in the Etobicoke area as a cold weather alert remains in effect for the city.

Customers near Islington Road and Norseman Street were without power from 6:30 p.m. to around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. Temperatures were at around -15 C since that time, according to Environment Canada.

Crews say downed wires caused the New Year's Eve outage. Toronto Hydro initially estimated power to be restored by 9:30 p.m. but later extended that to 11:30 p.m. as crews reported needing extra time for the repairs due to the frigid weather conditions.