A man was rushed to a hospital in life-threatening condition after an industrial accident in Etobicoke on Monday morning, Toronto fire officials said.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 1430 Martin Grove Road at 6:03 a.m., according to Toronto fire Captain Adrian Ratushniak.

The man was pinned in between machinery from the neck up, he said.

Firefighters were able to free the man from the machinery shortly after arriving at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified, said police.

They say they are working to notify next of kin before identifying the victim.