Etobicoke Humane Society launches fundraiser to help cats find the purrfect home

The Etobicoke Humane Society has launched a new fundraising campaign to help hundreds of cats and dogs that are in between homes.

The "Small Shelter, Big Heart" campaign hopes to raise $25,000 to help more cats find a "forever home" and upgrade EHS' housing areas to provide a more relaxed environment for both cats and dogs.

Katherine Clark, the director of the board at EHS, says more people are discovering the shelter, and adds that the entirely volunteer-run and donation-based organization hopes to find homes for 100 more cats this year.

"More and more people are finding out about EHS, and they are coming specifically to us with their cats," she said.

"We have a reputation for never giving up on a cat. If it has a medical need, if it has a behavioural need, we see it through. We never euthanize a cat for a lack of space."

Kimberly Mardell is one of the many that have already turned to EHS for a new pet and says her new cat, Hayward, stole her heart.

"I actually saw a Facebook ad with Hayward, and I just saw him and fell in love with him," she said. "A cat in need is definitely a cat that needs a place in my heart."

The organization says it takes on more than just local cats and dogs, adding that it also gets furry friends from as far away as northern Ontario and even overseas.

"When there are hurricanes south of the border, often we work with shelter partners, and we bring them from all over," Clark said. "Our latest group of dogs arrived last weekend. We got six from northern Ontario."

The EHS says it's accepting donations for Small Shelter, Big Heart online, in person and through the mail.