Police seek help ID'ing suspect car in Etobicoke homicide

Toronto police have released a security camera image of a vehicle they say may be connected to those behind a fatal shooting in Etobicoke earlier this year.

Shaquille Wallace, 22, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a laneway near an apartment building at 58 Waterton Road on the evening of Jan. 9. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, homicide investigators released images of a vehicle the believe is a 2001 to 2007 Mercedes C230, C240 or C320 in black, blue or green. They're also hoping to identify anyone associated with the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.