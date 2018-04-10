1 dead after apartment fire in Etobicoke highrise

One person is dead after a blaze ignited inside in an apartment in Etobicoke on Tuesday night, according to Toronto fire officials.

The fire was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. Crews arrived to the unit in a highrise on La Rose Avenue, near Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue W., to find a fire burning inside a first floor home.

Crews extinguished the blaze by 1:05 a.m. but discovered one person deceased. The victim's identity is being withheld until their remains can be positively identified.

One other person was taken to hospital with injuries from smoke inhalation, according to Toronto Fire Services.

Firefighters also rescued a cat from the scene. The cat was transferred to the control of animal services.

The Ontario Fire Marshal, Toronto fire investigators and the coroner are all expected to probe the circumstances of the fire.

A spokesperson for Toronto fire said early Tuesday that there is no indication that the blaze may have been suspicious.