One woman has died and a man is in hospital after a two-alarm fire at a home in north Etobicoke early Thursday morning.
Toronto EMS said they received a call around 2:36 a.m. Thursday for a working fire in the basement of a home on Byng Avenue, near Albion Road and Tandridge Crescent.
At the time, they found three occupants: one male who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, one female who suffered fatal injuries and one uninjured person.
The deceased woman was 21 years old, Toronto Fire Service division chief Larry Cocco told CBC Toronto at the scene.
Toronto fire Chief Matthew Pegg said a team of investigators remained at the scene Thursday morning and will work with the Ontario fire marshal's office to determine a cause.
Thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the tragic fatal fire on Byng Avenue overnight. The @Toronto_Fire fire Investigations team is on site and will work with OFMEM to determine the origin, cause and circumstances that contributed to this terrible loss.—
