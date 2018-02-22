One woman has died and a man is in hospital after a two-alarm fire at a home in north Etobicoke early Thursday morning.

Toronto EMS said they received a call around 2:36 a.m. Thursday for a working fire in the basement of a home on Byng Avenue, near Albion Road and Tandridge Crescent.

At the time, they found three occupants: one male who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, one female who suffered fatal injuries and one uninjured person.

A police car sits outside the scene of a basement fire at a home on Byng Avenue in north Etobicoke Thursday morning. (Nicholas Boisvert/CBC)

The deceased woman was 21 years old, Toronto Fire Service division chief Larry Cocco told CBC Toronto at the scene.

Toronto fire Chief Matthew Pegg said a team of investigators remained at the scene Thursday morning and will work with the Ontario fire marshal's office to determine a cause.