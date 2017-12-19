A person is dead and another is injured following a fiery crash on Highway 409 in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 4:30 p.m. along eastbound Highway 409 near the off-ramp for eastbound Highway 401, said Const. Prash Niranjan, a spokesperson for Ontario Provincial Police.

Niranjan told CBC Toronto a fire broke out as a result of the crash and that the vehicles were unrecognizable following the blaze.

One person was pronounced dead on scene, while another suffered minor injuries.

No details were immediately available about the cause of the collision or the fire.

OPP said Highway 409 is shut down between Martin Grove Road and Highway 401 for an ongoing investigation.

The roadway is expected to reopen early Wednesday before the morning rush.