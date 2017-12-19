A person is dead and another is injured following a fiery crash on Highway 409 in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police received a call at around 4:30 p.m. for a collision on the Highway 409 eastbound ramp to the Highway 401 eastbound lanes, Const. Prash Niranjan told CBC Toronto.

Police arrived on scene to a two-vehicle collision with subsequent fire as a result of the crash.

Niranjan said the vehicles are unrecognizable because they were burned to sheer metal.

One person was found in their vehicle having succumbed to their injuries and another victim suffered from minor injuries.

There are no details on the cause of the collision or the fire.

​Ontario Provincial Police said Highway 409 will remain closed between Martin Grove Road and Kipling Avenue to the Highway 401 eastbound collector. All traffic is being redirected at Martin Grove Road.

Roads are expected to reopen for the morning rush hour but will stay closed tonight for the ongoing investigation.