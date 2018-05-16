Man in his 20s killed after car crashes into empty school bus in Etobicoke

A collision in Etobicoke on Tuesday night killed a male passenger after the car he was riding in smashed into a parked, empty school bus.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to the scene just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday night. They say the man, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead on scene.

The female driver was also taken to hospital in serious but stable condition and is in police custody. There is no confirmation yet about whether she will face impaired driving charges in relation to the crash.

The pair were driving on Lake Shore Boulevard between Thirteenth and Fifteenth streets when their SUV crashed into the bus, crushing the vehicle on the passenger side.