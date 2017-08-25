A man has been sent to hospital after an altercation during a break and enter at an Etobicoke shopping plaza.

Police received a call for a break and enter in progress near Islington Avenue and Albion Road in Etobicoke on Friday morning.

The caller reported that three or four suspects were entering a store, and they appeared to be armed with weapons.

When police arrived, they found an unconscious man who had been assaulted.

Police believe the man who was assaulted had been attempting to hold one of the suspects at the scene when the altercation that injured him occurred.

The suspects then fled the scene in a grey car.

Police say the man's injuries are not life-threatening.