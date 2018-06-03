Police believe man missing from Etobicoke was abducted, pulled into dark vehicle

A man reported to have gone missing from Etobicoke on Friday is now believed to have been abducted, Toronto police say.

Jammar Allison, 25, was last seen Friday at 10 p.m. in the Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 427 area, police said in a news release early Sunday morning.

Within hours, they issued a second release calling on the public for assistance in what is now an abduction investigation.

Investigators say new information has come to light leading them to believe Allison was "escorted" into a dark Dodge Caravan with tinted windows before disappearing.

Police are concerned for his safety.