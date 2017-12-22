Toronto police have confirmed to CBC Toronto that there is an active sex crimes investigation into electronic musician Ethan Kath, co-founder of Crystal Castles.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook could not provide any more information about the investigation, including whether there have been other women who have made allegations against Kath, which has been reported by other media. Kath's real name is Claudio Palmieri.

Douglas-Cook added that, given the nature of the allegations, police need to respect the privacy of the alleged victims.

The investigation comes on the heels of Kath's former Crystal Castles collaborator Alice Glass posting a lengthy online message earlier this fall alleging that he had abused her.

Glass (whose birth name is Margaret Osborn) left the critically acclaimed electronic duo in 2014 citing "a multitude of reasons both professional and personal."

In October, she alleged on her website that her former Crystal Castles partner abused her dating back to when she was 15 and he was 25.

She also alleged he was manipulative and controlling during a relationship that included non-consensual sex and physical and emotional abuse.

Kath's attorney, Shane Bernard of the law offices of Bernard & Bernard, told CBC Toronto in an emailed statement that Kath did not engage in sex acts with anyone under the age of consent.

"I have no doubt that the individuals spreading these lies are motivated by their own self interest and financial gain," Bernard said. "These sickening and vile allegations are an attempt to injure my client's reputation and in turn hurt actual victims of abuse."

When Glass first made her allegations, Kath's lawyer at the time, Michael Weinsten, issued a statement saying Kath is "outraged and hurt by the recent statements made by Alice about me and our prior relationship."

"Her story is pure fiction and I am consulting my lawyers as to my legal options. Fortunately, there are many witnesses who can and will confirm that I was never abusive to Alice," that statement said.

Glass said she was inspired to post the statement by "the many courageous women" who have recently spoken out about their experiences with abuse.

Glass posted a message online in October alleging abuse at the hands of her former Crystal Castles bandmate, Ethan Kath, dating back to when she was 15 and he was 25. (Scott Eisen/Associated Press)

"Leaving Crystal Castles was the single most difficult decision I've ever made — that band was everything to me. My music, my performances and my fans were all I had in the world. I gave that up and started over not because I wanted to but because I had to," Glass wrote.

"As difficult as it was, I knew that leaving was one of the best decisions I've ever made. It has taken me years to recover from enduring almost a decade of abuse, manipulation and psychological control. I am still recovering."