One of the men convicted of plotting to derail a Via Rail passenger train between New York and Toronto is now being treated for schizophrenia and wants to appeal his life sentence, court heard on Wednesday.

Chiheb Esseghaier and his accomplice Raed Jaser were found guilty in March 2015 of conspiring to commit murder for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with a terrorist group, as well as several other charges.

Esseghaier chose to represent himself during the trial, during which he ranted, fell asleep and spat in court. Questions were raised about his mental health ahead of his sentencing.

He was ultimately found to be fit to be sentenced and received his life term in September 2015.

Now incarcerated at a British Columbia prison, Esseghaier has undergone treatment for mental illness and is taking anti-psychotic drugs.

He had refused treatment in the past.

Erin Dann, the court-appointed lawyer representing Esseghaier, told the Ontario Court of Appeal in Toronto on Wednesday that her client now realizes the seriousness of his life sentence and wishes to appeal.

