Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday, a day after more than 700 health care workers called for provincial government action on the opioid crisis.

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health and Provincial Overdose Coordinator, is expected to join Hoskins at the news conference that is scheduled at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto.

On Monday, health care workers called on Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne in an open letter to declare a provincial emergency due to a "disturbing" increase in overdose deaths related to opioid use in recent months.

Zoe Dodd, a harm reduction worker, told reporters on Monday: 'We cannot afford to lose any more people and we are losing people at an alarming rate.'

