Éric Grenier takes your questions about polling and the 2018 Ontario election
Should we really believe the polls ahead of Ontario's spring election? CBC's polling expert Éric Grenier will answer that question and more at 12 p.m. ET, and we want to hear from you.
Doug Ford leads in the polls, as Kathleen Wynne and Andrea Horwath look for ways to catch up
Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has a commanding lead, but there's still a long way to go until election day in June.
Will Premier Kathleen Wynne's Liberals be able to stage another comeback? Will Andrea Horwath's NDP find a way to break through?
Many voters will look to polls to keep up to speed on the race. But how much trust can you put in the numbers? CBC's polling expert Éric Grenier will host a live chat at 12 p.m. ET to answer your questions about results so far, and what may change ahead of the June 7 vote.
