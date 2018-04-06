Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has a commanding lead, but there's still a long way to go until election day in June.

Will Premier Kathleen Wynne's Liberals be able to stage another comeback? Will Andrea Horwath's NDP find a way to break through?

Many voters will look to polls to keep up to speed on the race. But how much trust can you put in the numbers? CBC's polling expert Éric Grenier will host a live chat at 12 p.m. ET to answer your questions about results so far, and what may change ahead of the June 7 vote.

You'll be able to ask questions in the liveblog once it opens, or you can tweet your questions to @cbctoronto or leave them in the comments in advance.